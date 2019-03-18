Altar for ferry victims removed from Gwanghwamun after 5 years

NATIONAL

The work to dismantle a memorial altar for the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry accident kicked off at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Monday, five years after the deadly disaster rocked the country.



The work is expected to take about four hours, Seoul city said.







(Yonhap)

The previous day, the group of the victims' families moved the portraits of the 289 victims from the altar, temporarily, to the underground library of the Seoul City Hall as the final site for them has yet to be decided upon.Instead, a 79.98-square-meter facility, dubbed "Exhibition Space for Memory and Safety," will be newly set up on the place where the altar was located.The facility is scheduled to open on April 16, the fifth anniversary of the tragic accident, in which the 6,800-ton Sewol ferry sank in waters off the country's southwest coast, claiming the lives of 304 people, most of them high school students on a school excursion.The altar, consisting of a dozen tents, was installed in July 2014, with the bereaved families calling for the government to precisely determine the causes of the accident. (Yonhap)