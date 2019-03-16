No significant activity at N. Korea's nuclear complex, test site: 38 North

NATIONAL

A satellite photo of Yongbyon shot in July 2018. (Yonhap)

Little to no activity is spotted at North Korea's main nuclear facility in Yongbyon and its nuclear testing site in Punggye-ri, a US monitor said Friday.The 5-megawatt reactor and the experimental light water reactor at Yongbyon showed no clear signs of operations, 38 North said on its website, comparing commercial satellite imagery from Feb. 21, March 7 and March 12.The monitor observed dredging operations at the complex, along with what appeared to be a white tanker trailer, a vehicle and a "cylindrical metal object" at the uranium enrichment plant."The purpose of these vehicles and equipment is unclear," it said. "Little activity is seen elsewhere around Yongbyon. Overall the site continues to be well maintained and vehicles continue to move around near the reactors."At Punggye-ri, there was no activity around the tunnel portal areas that were demolished by the North in May."There are no signs of site restoration or vehicles tracking in the snow," 38 North said, showing March 7 commercial satellite imagery."Only a few minor personnel tracks can be observed in the vicinity of the old Administrative Support Area. The Command center, which remains intact, and its nearby support area appear to be well maintained. There are no clear signs of any recent personnel or vehicular activity," it added.(Yonhap)