Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

S. Korean president set to meet Cambodian leaders

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 15, 2019 - 09:23
  • Updated : Mar 15, 2019 - 09:23

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was set to hold a summit with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday, following a meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni.

The summit was widely expected to focus on ways to improve South Korea-Cambodia relations as Moon's visit marks the first of its kind by a South Korean leader in 10 years.

Moon arrived here Thursday on a three-day state visit.


(Yonhap)

His trip was originally set to begin Friday in a welcome ceremony to be hosted by the Cambodian monarch, but he and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, were joined by Hun Sen and his wife on Thursday for a social dinner that came on a last-minute suggestion from the Cambodian leader.

Moon will end his three-day visit here Saturday after taking a trip to Cambodia's Angkor Wat Buddhist temple complex earlier that day.

His departure here will wrap up his weeklong trip that has also taken him to Brunei and Malaysia. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114