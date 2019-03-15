S. Korean president set to meet Cambodian leaders

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was set to hold a summit with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday, following a meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni.



The summit was widely expected to focus on ways to improve South Korea-Cambodia relations as Moon's visit marks the first of its kind by a South Korean leader in 10 years.



Moon arrived here Thursday on a three-day state visit.







His trip was originally set to begin Friday in a welcome ceremony to be hosted by the Cambodian monarch, but he and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, were joined by Hun Sen and his wife on Thursday for a social dinner that came on a last-minute suggestion from the Cambodian leader.Moon will end his three-day visit here Saturday after taking a trip to Cambodia's Angkor Wat Buddhist temple complex earlier that day.His departure here will wrap up his weeklong trip that has also taken him to Brunei and Malaysia. (Yonhap)