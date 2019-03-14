Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

9 operators to take part in bidding for arrival duty-free shops

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 14, 2019 - 20:41
  • Updated : Mar 14, 2019 - 20:41
A total of nine duty-free operators are set to take part in the bidding for the country's first arrival duty-free shops at Incheon International Airport, the airport's operator said Thursday.

Incheon International Airport Corp. said the nine companies have sought to take part in the bidding to operate the shops that are set to open during the first half of this year, without disclosing the name of the companies.

Industry sources said that one of the bidders is Dufry Thomas Julie Korea Co., a local subsidiary of Swiss-based Dufry AG, a travel retailer operating around 2,200 duty-free stores around the globe.


(Yonhap)


The government earlier announced that it will only allow small and medium-sized firms to participate in the bidding for the arrival duty-free shops in a bid to reduce discomfort experienced by tourists and boost domestic consumption.

The bidding by Dufry Thomas Julie Korea is expected to face strong opposition from local homegrown retailers, as retail giants such as Lotte, Shilla and Shinsegae were banned from bidding.

The duty-free shops will be asked to have a higher portion of domestic goods compared with those at departure terminals.

Cigarettes and other products that can affect quarantine procedures will be banned from being sold.

Two arrival duty-free shops are set to open at the first terminal and one shop at the second terminal. (Yonhap)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114