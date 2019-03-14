Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Bezos, Gates still top world's ultrarich: Forbes

By Nam Kyung-don
  Published : Mar 14, 2019 - 17:10
  • Updated : Mar 14, 2019 - 17:10




Jeff Bezos remains the world’s richest person, ahead of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, according to the latest Forbes list of the ultrarich, while far behind President Donald Trump jumped 51 spots in the ranking.

While things are largely stable up on top of the list, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg dropped three spots and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg rose by two.

According to the list announced by Forbes, the riches of Bezos have swelled by $19 billion in one year and he is now worth $131 billion.

Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee ranked the 65th with a net worth of $16.9 billion.







