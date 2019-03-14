Samsung says updates will improve fingerprint scanning on Galaxy S10

Among early users of the latest Galaxy S10 and S10+ devices, some questioned the accuracy of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanning function, a technology provided by Qualcomm, after about a week of use.
Samsung has chosen the in-display fingerprint scanner over its iris authentication, citing the former’s advantage in terms of privacy security.
|Samsung Galaxy S10 (Samsung Electronics)
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855-based in-display fingerprint scanner makes use of a high-frequency ultrasonic sound that users cannot hear. The sound waves map out the ridges, pores and other landmarks of the finger.
The ultrasonic sensor for fingerprint recognition can detect blood flow within the finger and actually prevent hackers from spoofing the device with a photo or mold, according to Qualcomm.
However, some Galaxy S10 users have taken to the online community to express inconveniences caused by multiple failures of the fingerprint scanner, especially when making financial transactions via mobile apps.
“There can be many occasions where users find the fingerprint scanner doesn’t work well, for example, when you are in a dry environment, or when your finger skin is really dry, or when you have a scratch on your fingerprint,” said a Samsung official.
“The accuracy has been improved through the first update of software recently just in one week since the launch, and we will continue providing updates to make the scanner work better.”
Qualcomm Korea said it is aware of the complaints, but declined to elaborate.
“The ultrasonic scanning technology is in the very early stage, so such new technology needs time for improvement,” a public relations official at Qualcomm Korea said. “About the accuracy issue, Samsung would have to answer about how the technology has been built into the Samsung devices.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)