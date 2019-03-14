[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Everland hosts the Tulip Festival to mark the onset of spring from March 16 to April 28.The themed garden features sculptures and paths adorned with beautiful spring flowers, with one of the photo zones featuring the 26-meter-tall Flower Magic Tower.As night falls, the unique LED Musical Rose Garden can be enjoyed, where LED roses are lit in various colors, accompanied with dynamic background music.Refer to the official website -- www.everland.com -- for more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, such as admission and discount offers.Gwangyang Maehwa Festival takes place in Seomjingang Village, home of the largest number of plum blossom trees in Korea. During the festival period, visitors can enjoy a walk beneath the plum blossoms and also sample and purchase local organic plum products.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge. It is held March 8-17.For more information in Korean or English, visit www.gwangyang.go.kr.The E-World Starlight Festival features 10 million lights in a large area around E-World and 83 Tower. Hot-air balloons and light decorations are among the attractions at what bills itself as a carnival-like festival.The event starts at 5 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. from Mondays through Thursdays. From Fridays through Sundays, it ends at 10 p.m.The event continues until March 28.For discount information, refer to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eworld.dg.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- www.eworld.kr -- is only in Korean.Gurye Sansuyu Festival is an annual spring flower festival that takes place on the foot of Jirisan Mountain. Major programs include an exhibition of local products made from sansuyu (cornus fruit), while other programs include traditional music and dance performances, experience programs, and fireworks.The festival is held March 16-24.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- gurye.go.kr -- is only in Korean.The Seogwipo Yuchae (Canola) Flower International Walking Festival offers picturesque springtime views of Jeju Island. Visitors can walk next to the blue waters along the Seogwipo coastline and through fields of yellow canola flowers.Admission is 10,000 won, and the festival is open to visitors of all ages. It takes place on March 19-20.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- cafe.daum.net/seogwipo-walking -- is only in Korean.