Singer Jung Joon-young admits to sex video charges

Singer Jung Joon-young on Wednesday admitted to having secretly filmed sex videos of women he slept with and sharing them with fellow entertainers, vowing to halt all activities in show business."I admit to all of my sins," the 30-year-old K-pop star said in a statement. "I filmed women without their consent, shared the videos in a SNS group chat and did such behavior without feeling any sense of guilt."He then apologized to the victims of his wrongdoings."Most of all, I kneel down to apologize to the women who appear in the videos and all those who might be disappointed and upset at this shocking incident," Jung said.He said he will pull himself out from all TV shows where he has appeared, halt all activities in the entertainment scene and "put everything down" as a public figure."I'll repent for my unethical and unlawful behaviors, which constitute criminal acts for the rest of my life."The singer-songwriter and TV celebrity, best known for his part in KBS' variety show "2 Days & 1 Night," is under a police probe over suspicions that he uploaded his own sex videos in a KakaoTalk group chat. Fellow entertainers, including popular boy band BIGBANG's member Seungri, were members of the chat.On Tuesday night, Jung hurriedly returned home from Los Angeles where he was filming the third season of a tvN variety show as the issue sparked large public outrage.The police said Jung is believed to have recorded the videos between 2015 and 2016 without the consent of the women he slept with, doing so with at least 10 women.The allegations come amid a widening police probe into Seungri, who's accused of providing escort services to his potential business partners for lobbying. Seungri said Monday he was retiring from the entertainment industry."I'll sincerely cooperate with the police investigation that will begin on Thursday morning and receive due punishment for what I have done," he said in a statement. (Yonhap)