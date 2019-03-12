LG to support schools with 10,000 air purifiers amid fine dust pollution

BUSINESS

South Korea’s LG Group will provide 10,000 air purifiers at elementary, middle and high school across the country free of charge amid the continued high levels of fine dust blanketing the country, the company said Tuesday.



The conglomerate’s decision was shared via Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon’s social media post, “Vice Chairman Kwon Young-soo shared the news with me that was finalized at an executive-level meeting led by Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.”



“Vice Chairman Kwon said (LG) ‘hopes to help to the government cope with fine dust’ and supply the air purifiers this month by operating its Changwon factory to the fullest,” Lee said in a separate post.



The 10,000 units of purifiers on top of LG Uplus’ air quality measurers and AI speakers is worth a total of 15 billion won.



According to LG, the purifier that will be offered, LG PuriCare, can promptly purify up to 100 square meters of space, which is about 1.5 times the size of an average classroom.



LG is currently supporting 262 childcare facilities and special care centers by providing purifiers.



“In fulfilling our corporate social responsibility, the decision was made for our future leaders -- children and youth -- who are prone to fine dust to study in a healthy environment.” LG said

. (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)