NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister was elected to the country's rubber-stamp parliament, state media reported Tuesday.



Kim Yo-jong was on the list of 687 deputies newly elected to the 14th Supreme People's Assembly in elections held on Sunday, according to the North's state media.







(Yonhap)

The Korean Central News Agency also reported that 99.99 percent of eligible voters cast ballots and all new deputies were elected with 100 percent of the vote. (Yonhap)