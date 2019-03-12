Trump is committed to N. Korea's denuclearization: White House

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump is committed to achieving denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, the White House said Monday following the breakdown of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the president didn't feel like the deal on the table was enough when he decided to walk away from the summit in Vietnam on Feb. 27-28."The president is 100 percent committed to denuclearization of the peninsula, and he's going to make sure that whatever we do furthers that process," she said at the first White House press briefing since the summit. "We'll see what happens with North Korea."Trump said at a post-summit press conference that the North Koreans had asked for the removal of all sanctions in exchange for partial denuclearization.The North later retorted that they only had asked for partial sanctions relief. (Yonhap)