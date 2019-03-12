Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Trump is committed to N. Korea's denuclearization: White House

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 12, 2019 - 09:14
  • Updated : Mar 12, 2019 - 09:14
US President Donald Trump is committed to achieving denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, the White House said Monday following the breakdown of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the president didn't feel like the deal on the table was enough when he decided to walk away from the summit in Vietnam on Feb. 27-28.


(Yonhap)

"The president is 100 percent committed to denuclearization of the peninsula, and he's going to make sure that whatever we do furthers that process," she said at the first White House press briefing since the summit. "We'll see what happens with North Korea."

Trump said at a post-summit press conference that the North Koreans had asked for the removal of all sanctions in exchange for partial denuclearization.

The North later retorted that they only had asked for partial sanctions relief. (Yonhap)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114