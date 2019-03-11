Jung Joon-young illicitly taped sex videos, shared with others including Seungri: report

NATIONAL

Jung Joon-young, a K-pop singer, illicitly taped sex videos and shared them via mobile messenger group chats that included Seungri of K-pop idol group BigBang, a local broadcaster reported on Monday.



According to SBS, Jung, 29, took spy cam footage and shared them with his acquaintances via group chats on mobile messenger apps. The 10-months worth of dialogue obtained by SBS start at the end of 2015, and shows that some 10 women had been secretly filmed, the broadcaster said.



One of the group chats included Seungri of BigBang, who is currently under investigation for brokering prostitution for investors.





Jung Joon-young (Yonhap)