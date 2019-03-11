Jung Joon-young illicitly taped sex videos, shared with others including Seungri: report

Jung Joon-young, a K-pop singer, illicitly taped sex videos and shared them via mobile messenger group chats that included Seungri of K-pop idol group BigBang, a local broadcaster reported on Monday.
According to SBS, Jung, 29, took spy cam footage and shared them with his acquaintances via group chats on mobile messenger apps. The 10-months worth of dialogue obtained by SBS start at the end of 2015, and shows that some 10 women had been secretly filmed, the broadcaster said.
One of the group chats included Seungri of BigBang, who is currently under investigation for brokering prostitution for investors.
|Jung Joon-young (Yonhap)
Jung is also reportedly included in a group chat in which Seungri made orders to procure sexual favors for his clients. Seungri, who has been booked without physical detention on suspicion of doing so, announced he was quitting his entertainment career on Monday.
Around the end of 2015, Jung reportedly told his friend surnamed Kim that he had had sex with a woman. When his friend asked him for a video clip as proof, he sent a 3-second clip that he secretly took, according to SBS.
Jung also reportedly shared photographs and videos of women who were unconscious, and also footage of body parts of waitresses in hostess bars.
Following the report, Jung’s agency released a short message saying that it was checking facts with him.
Article 14 of the Act on the Punishment of Special Cases of Sexual Crimes, which covers secretly filming victims, stipulates a punishment of up to five years in prison or a penalty of up to 10 million won.
The police have been supplied with the evidence but have yet to start an investigation into Jung, SBS said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)