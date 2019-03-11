[Breaking] Seungri retires amid sex, drug, corruption scandal

NATIONAL

A series of allegations surrounding Seungri of Big Bang may have brought down his entire career, as the Korean pop star on Monday announced his retirement.



“I feel like it is best from me to retire from the entertainment business at this point,” Seungri said via his Instagram page, adding that the matter in which he was involved is so serious he had decided to retire. “I will sincerely submit to the investigation on this matter, and reveal truth to all the allegations.”





Seungri (Yonhap)