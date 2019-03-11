Unification minister nominee says he agrees with govt. on inter-Korean projects

NATIONAL

Unification minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul said Monday he has similar views to the government on pushing for inter-Korean projects as a way to help the nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea move forward.



Kim was named Friday to replace Cho Myoung-gyon as the minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs at a time when the government is seeking to restart a tour program to the North's Mount Kumgang and a joint industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong.







(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in believes that the resumption of the two projects would be helpful to efforts to keep denuclearization negotiations between the US and the North alive following the breakdown of a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."The government has stated its basic stance on these issues, and mine is not so different from it," Kim told reporters when asked about his plan to push for the resumption of the Mount Kumgang and Kaesong projects.The US has been wary of inter-Korean economic exchanges over concern they could undermine sanctions. A senior State Department official said last week that the US isn't considering waiving sanctions for the Kaesong and Mount Kumgang projects. (Yonhap)