BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' tops 700 million YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" surpassed 700 million YouTube views Saturday, becoming the first Korean music group to set such a milestone.



The video for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" set the milestone in nearly nine months after being released last June, YG Entertainment said.





(Yonhap)

The music video also set a record among K-pop groups of adding 100 million views at the fastest pace after hitting 200 million views.BLACKPINK holds the most music videos topping 500 million YouTube views for a K-pop girl group.The group's "As If It's Your Last" and "Boombayah" have drawn more than 500 million views.BLACKPINK will set out on their first concert tour of six American and Canadian cities, starting in Los Angeles on April 17.(Yonhap)