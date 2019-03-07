Go to Mobile Version

Samsung Bioepis to spend 180.4 bln won on new R&D center

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 7, 2019 - 20:04
  • Updated : Mar 7, 2019 - 20:10
South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. will spend 180.4 billion won ($159.7) to build a new research and development center, its parent company said Thursday.

The investment cost accounts for 36.44 percent of the company's capital at the end of 2017, Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, said in a regulatory filing.

"The construction of the R&D facility is intended to strengthen competitiveness," the company said.

(Samsung Bioepis)


Samsung Bioepis, which was established in 2012 in a joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen Inc., mostly manufactures biosimilars.

The market for biosimilars has grown in recent years as such drugs are available to customers at a discount. Biosimilars are officially approved copycat medicines developed after patents for the original biopharmaceuticals expire. (Yonhap)


