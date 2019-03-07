Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] S. Korea's overseas direct purchases up 31%

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Mar 7, 2019 - 16:58
  • Updated : Mar 7, 2019 - 16:58




South Korea’s direct purchases from foreign countries rose 31 percent in 2018 from a year earlier on rising consumer demand for cheaper and higher quality products, customs data showed.

South Korean shoppers bought a total of $2.75 billion worth of foreign goods directly via overseas internet shopping malls in 2018, compared with $2.11 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korean Customs Service.

The number of overseas direct purchases jumped 37 percent on-year to 32.25 million transactions over the same period, the data showed.









LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114