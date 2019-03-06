[Graphic News] Measles rates soar worldwide

LIFE&STYLE

Of the global surge in measles last year, just 10 countries accounted for three-quarters of all cases, the UN children’s agency said, including one of the world’s richest nations, France.Ninety-eight countries reported more cases of measles in 2018 compared with 2017, and the world body warned that conflict, complacency and the growing anti-vaccine movement threatened to undo decades of work to tame the disease.Measles is more contagious than tuberculosis or Ebola, yet it is eminently preventable with a vaccine that costs pennies.But the World Health Organization last year said cases worldwide had soared nearly 50 percent in 2018, killing around 136,000 people.