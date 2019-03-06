LG Electronics cuts OLED TV prices amid aggressive expansion

BUSINESS

During a launching ceremony Wednesday, LG Electronics announced price cuts for its flagship organic light-emitting diode TV lineup and vowed to boost annual sales of OLED models, which are up against liquid-crystal display TVs.



Including the LG OLED TV AI ThinQ, the company unveiled nine OLED TV models featuring the second generation of deep-learning processor Alpha 9, which will be released in the market this week. The Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor in LG’s W, E and C series of OLED TVs elevates picture and sound quality with deep learning technology and access to an extensive database of visual information.



LG is offering price cuts of up to 30 percent for the nine OLED models compared to last year’s lineup.







Kwon Bong-seok, president of the home entertainment business at LG, speak during a ceremony to launch LG Electronics’ 2019 TV lineup in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)