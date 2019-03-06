South Korea dubbed most advanced in 5G leadership

BUSINESS

KT CEO Hwang Chang-gyu delivers a keynote speech during the opening ceremony of 2019 MWC in Barcelona last week. KT

South Korea is the “clear leader” in the 5G National Leadership Index, ahead of the US, Australia, Switzerland and Finland, according to London-based global management consulting firm Arthur D. Little.ADL recently assessed 40 countries on leadership in the fifth-generation network, based on the availability of infrastructure and commercialization tendency.At the beginning of March, ADL released the 5G National Leadership Index, citing South Korea as the most advanced for the 5G technology made available at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.KT was the official partner of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February last year. It has successfully presented 5G trial services, including Interactive Time Slice and Sync View.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)