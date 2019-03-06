Hanwha Q Cells files complaints against smaller rivals over patent infringement

BUSINESS

(Hanwha Q Cells)

South Korean solar-panel manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has filed patent infringement complaints against three companies over allegations that they used its technology and imported it to the US, officials in Seoul said Wednesday.The solar-panel making unit under Hanwha Group filed the complaints against Jinko Solar Holding Co., Longi Solar and REC Group with the US International Trade Commission on Tuesday. It also sued the same companies at the US District Court for the District of Delaware, and separately at the Regional Court of Dusseldorf against Jinko Solar and REC Group.Hanwha Q Cells claims that they used its patented passivation technology, known as Q.antum, designed to increase the efficiency and performance of solar cells. By filing the complaints, the company will seek an ITC order to stop the import and sale of products alleged to have infringed patent rights to the US.“Intellectual property laws exist to incentivize innovation and protect inventions from being unfairly used, and we will vigorously defend our technology from infringement,” said Hanwha Q Cells CEO Kim Hee-cheul.The complaints came after the company built a solar-module manufacturing facility in Georgia, the US. Hanwha Q Cell is the largest solar cell manufacturer in the world, and Chinese companies Jinko and Longi rank among the top 10, officials said.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)