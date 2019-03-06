Former President Lee Myung-bak to be released on bail

NATIONAL

Former President Lee Myung-bak was set to be released on bail Wednesday after almost one year of detention on corruption charges.



The Seoul High Court approved the Jan. 29 request for bail that Lee made on the grounds of deteriorating health and other reasons.



The court ordered him to stay only in his registered residence and meet or communicate only with his immediate family members and legal representatives.



Lee accepted these conditions.







(Yonhap)

Lee, president from 2008-2013, had been in detention pending his appeal of a 15-year prison sentence after he was convicted of bribery, embezzlement and other charges on Oct. 5 last year.The court found that Lee was the actual owner of his brother's auto parts company and that he used his presidential power to benefit the firm and himself, including accepting a 5.9 billion-won ($5.2 million) bribe from Samsung. (Yonhap)