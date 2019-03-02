Victim of sexual slavery by Japan dies at 94

NATIONAL

A South Korean woman forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II died Saturday, her family said, bringing down the number of surviving victims to 22.



Kwak Ye-nam died at the age of 94 after suffering from pneumonia since 2015, according to the family.



She was forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops in 1944 at 19. Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45.





This file photo shows a statue of a girl, which symbolizes the women forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II, set up in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Following World War II, Kwak lived for 60 years in China before coming to South Korea in 2004. She was diagnosed with pneumonia in December 2015.Her death brought down the number of surviving victims, euphemistically called comfort women, to 22.About a month ago, Kim Bok-dong, a symbolic figure and victim who let the world know about Japan's wartime brutality, died at the age of 93.Historians say that around 200,000 Asian women, mostly Korean, were forcibly sent to front-line brothels to provide sex services for Japanese soldiers.South Korea and Japan signed a deal to address the hardship of the wartime victims in 2015 and established a foundation to support them.In November, the Moon Jae-in administration announced a decision to disband the Tokyo-funded foundation amid criticism that the 2015 deal was signed without sufficiently consulting victims and a sincere apology from Japan. (Yonhap)