Police request arrest warrant against Russian captain for bridge crash

NATIONAL

Police requested a warrant on Saturday for the arrest of a Russian captain of a cargo ship that ran into a bridge in the southeastern port city of Busan.



The 5,998-ton Seagrand crashed into the side of Gwangan Bridge on Thursday, damaging the lower part of the bridge. Before the accident, it also damaged a few ships and injured three sailors on board.



The 43-year-old Russian captain, whose identity is being withheld, had a blood alcohol content well above the legal limit at the time, the Korean Coast Guard said.





According to the coast guard, the captain claimed that he drank after the accident took place, adding that he does not know how the cargo ship moved toward the bridge.The captain was not at the helm when the ship ran into the bridge but the coast guard said he could face charges as he was in charge of the ship.Footage from nearby security cameras has been secured and will be analyzed to figure out how the accident occurred, the coast guard said.