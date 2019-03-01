Hyundai, Kia to recall 500,000 US cars over fire risk

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor and its sibling company Kia Motors said they decided to recall around 534,000 vehicles in the US after discovering a risk of engine fires.The company said it was recalling 378,000 Kia Soul vehicles produced from 2012 to 2016, as high exhaust gas temperatures may damage the catalytic converter, which could then cause abnormal combustion that could damage the piston and connecting rod and eventually lead to oil leaks.Some 155,000 2011-2013 Tucson vehicles and 2011-2012 Sportage vehicles will be recalled as well over possible oil leaks, the company said.Last month, the company has already announced a recall of 168,000 cars for flaws in the vehicles’ engine and pipes.But the company said there were no reports of injuries or accidents connected to the new recall.Since 2015, the South Korean automakers have recalled more than 2.3 million vehicles to address engine fire risks in several rounds of recalls.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)