Yoo Myung-hee named new trade minister

President Moon Jae-in named Yoo Myung-hee, deputy minister for FTA negotiations, as trade minister Thursday, replacing Kim Hyun-chong, who was appointed deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office on the same day.The new trade minister started her public service career in 1992 after passing the nation’s public administration examination. In 1995, she moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, gaining experience in trade for a decade.Before joining the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in 2015, Yoo had worked for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation and served as a spokesperson for foreign press at Cheong Wa Dae under the Park Geun-hye administration.Yoo holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Seoul National University and graduated from Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville.She is the first female minister and high-ranking official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy since it was set up in 1948.Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said, “Yoo is the best trade specialist as she has gained experience from her fcareer as a government official. She will address trade issues with her strong but detailed leadership and the specialty she gained from key trade tasks.”During her career in public service, she has led trade negotiations for key bilateral deals, including the Korea-US, Korea-Singapore and Korea-ASEAN trade agreements.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)