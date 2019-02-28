Public advised to take public transportation as March 1 Movement re-enacted downtown Seoul

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

The “manse!” sounds that spread throughout the country on March 1, 1919, will fill Seoul’s streets once again Friday, with some 1,300 people marching across the city, officials said Thursday.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Ministry of the Interior and Safety, various events are set to be held in Seoul and cities nationwide Friday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of March 1 movement.Seoul will temporarily block streets near Gwanghwamun Square and the gate Daehanmun on Friday. As many protests and rallies are expected to be held on the same day around Seoul Station, the gate Sungnyemun and Euljiro 1-ga Station, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has recommended people use public transportation to take part in the commemoration events.The main ceremony will take place at Gwanghwamun Square at around 11 a.m. attended by President Moon Jae-in with some 10,000 people. The ceremony will officially begin when marches that started at Dongnimmun and Daehanmun arrive at Gwanghwamun Square.Thirty-three representatives of patriots, descendants of independence patriots, wartime sex slavery victims, police and students will march around Gwanghwamun Square holding an older version of the Korean flag that was widely used during the March 1 movement a century years ago.The government will award the Republic of Korea Medal to descendants of independence fighter Yu Gwan-sun.At noon, the manse movement will be re-enacted nationwide. While people shout “manse,” 50 drones will fly to showcase the Korean flag. The Black Eagles aerobatic team will also draw the number 100 by flying near Inwangsan.Rapper BewhY will perform “My Land” at the ceremony. The track has been specially produced to mark 100 years since the March 1 movement. Commemorative performances will also feature dancers and choirs.At 2 p.m., people will march from Seoul Plaza to Gwanghwamun, then return to the square.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)