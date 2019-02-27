[Video] Violence erupts at Liberty Korea Party national convention as union stages surprise protest



GOYANG, Gyeonggi Province-- Members of Korea’s hard-line Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and civic groups staged a surprise protest at the main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s national convention being held at Kintex in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday afternoon.

(Yonhap)



The protesters called on the party to disband over offensive remarks by some of its lawmakers about the Gwangju Democratic Uprising and for questioning the legitimacy of the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.



Police had to step in when the clash between the protesters and Liberty Korea Party supporters turned violent.



The supporters said the protesters should be taken to the police station.



By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)