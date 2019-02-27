Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Video] Violence erupts at Liberty Korea Party national convention as union stages surprise protest

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Feb 27, 2019 - 16:29
  • Updated : Feb 27, 2019 - 17:43

GOYANG, Gyeonggi Province-- Members of Korea’s hard-line Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and civic groups staged a surprise protest at the main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s national convention being held at Kintex in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday afternoon. 
(Yonhap)

The protesters called on the party to disband over offensive remarks by some of its lawmakers about the Gwangju Democratic Uprising and for questioning the legitimacy of the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.

Police had to step in when the clash between the protesters and Liberty Korea Party supporters turned violent.

The supporters said the protesters should be taken to the police station.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114