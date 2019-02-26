Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] Brand new Korando

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Feb 26, 2019 - 18:33
  • Updated : Feb 26, 2019 - 18:33
 
(Yonhap)

SsangYong Motor President Choi Johng-sik (second from left) poses at an unveiling ceremony for the new Korando in Incheon, Tuesday. The new Korando comes four years after the company injected 350 billion won ($313 million) to roll out new model after the previous Korando C model, which was launched eight years ago. Choi said during a press conference that the company aims to bring Korando as one of company’s popular SUVs along with its Tivoli and Rexton.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114