[Photo News] Brand new Korando

|(Yonhap)
SsangYong Motor President Choi Johng-sik (second from left) poses at an unveiling ceremony for the new Korando in Incheon, Tuesday. The new Korando comes four years after the company injected 350 billion won ($313 million) to roll out new model after the previous Korando C model, which was launched eight years ago. Choi said during a press conference that the company aims to bring Korando as one of company’s popular SUVs along with its Tivoli and Rexton.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)