(CICI)

Corea Image Communication Institute President Choi Jung-wha (third from right), Elisabeth Chabanol (fourth from right), head of the Seoul Center of the French School of Asian Studies, and New Zealand Ambassador Philip Turner (third row, third from left) are seen after a lecture on Goryeo remains excavations in Kaesong given by Chabanol. The event, organized by the Corea Image Communication Institute, was held at the New Zealand ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Feb. 19. CICI