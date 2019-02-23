Chinese military plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone

NATIONAL

A Chinese military jet entered South Korea's air defense zone without notice three times Saturday, defense authorities said.





The aircraft entered the country's air defense identification zone, called the KADIZ, at around 8:03 a.m. near Ieo Island and exited at 8:27 a.m. according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).It re-entered the KADIZ at 9:34 a.m. near the southeastern city of Pohang, and flew between Ulleung and the easternmost islets of Dokdo, eventually leaving the air defense zone at 12:51 p.m.The JCS said it marked the first time for a Chinese military plane to fly over the East Sea this year.It also marked the first time for a Chinese military aircraft to fly between Ulleung and Dokdo.The Air Force deployed fighter jets to track the aircraft and sent a warning message, the JSC said.South Korea's defense and foreign ministries plan to lodge a protest against China for entering the KADIZ without notice later in the day.A section of the KADIZ overlaps with the air defense zones designated by China and Japan, a source of potential tension among the regional powers.An air defense identification zone is an area of the skies declared by a state for the early identification and location of foreign planes approaching its territory. It is not defined in any international law or treaty. (Yonhap)