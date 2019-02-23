Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Pompeo to travel to Vietnam for summit Feb. 26-28

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 23, 2019 - 10:23
  • Updated : Feb 23, 2019 - 12:02

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Vietnam next week for the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the State Department said Friday.

(Yonhap)

Pompeo is scheduled to be in Hanoi Feb. 26-28 to participate in the summit and bilateral meetings with Vietnamese leaders, the department said in a statement.

The summit is scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28.

Pompeo will also travel to Manila, Philippines, Feb. 28 and March 1 to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114