Pompeo to travel to Vietnam for summit Feb. 26-28

NATIONAL

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Vietnam next week for the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the State Department said Friday.





(Yonhap)

Pompeo is scheduled to be in Hanoi Feb. 26-28 to participate in the summit and bilateral meetings with Vietnamese leaders, the department said in a statement.The summit is scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28.Pompeo will also travel to Manila, Philippines, Feb. 28 and March 1 to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr. (Yonhap)