Tickets sell out for BLACKPINK's N. America tour

ENTERTAINMENT

All 60,000 tickets for South Korean girl group BLACKPINK's first-ever North American tour have sold out, the group's management agency said Friday.



The band is set to perform in six cities -- in Los Angeles on April 17, in Chicago on April 24, in Hamilton, Canada, on April 27, in Newark on May 1, in Atlanta on May 5 and in Fort Worth on May 8.







(YG Entertainment)

Sources say YG Entertainment, the group's management, is considering scheduling additional shows due to the high demand for tickets.BLACKPINK became the highest-charted K-pop girl group when it simultaneously ranked 40th on the Billboard 200 albums chart and 55th on the Hot 100 singles chart in June last year. It also ranked in the top 100 of the Official U.K. Singles Chart, the first female K-pop act to do that.It currently is the K-pop act with the largest number of subscribers on its YouTube channel.Before the North America tour, the band will perform at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California on April 12 and 19, the first K-pop idol group to perform at the festival. (Yonhap)