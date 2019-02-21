Kia Motors joins hands with JYP for new advertising strategy

Kia Motors revealed on Thursday a behind-the-scenes video for ITZY’s debut music video, titled “Dalla Dalla,” featuring its new box car the Soul Booster.
|Members of ITZY stand in front of Kia Motors’ Soul Booster, featured in their debut music video, “Dalla Dalla." (Kia Motors)
This is not the first time Kia Motors has partnered with a K-pop group. It is currently sponsoring a world tour for Blackpink of YG Entertainment.
The company also launched a new online platform called Kia on Beat, where K-pop content is regularly posted.
Rolling out exciting content is part of an effort to display “interesting and dynamic” brand value, the company said, so that consumers will want to share the content themselves.
ITZY debuted early this month with “Dalla Dalla,” which garnered 14 million views within 24 hours of its release -- the highest number of views for a debut music video. Rows of colorful Soul Boosters are featured in the video.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)