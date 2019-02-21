Police halt pullout of Seungri nightclub Burning Sun

NATIONAL

Seoul police have stopped Gangnam-based nightclub Burning Sun from pulling out of the building it is located due to concerns of destruction of evidence at the venue now at the center of multiple allegations involving drug use and sexual abuses, police said Thursday.



The club affiliated with Seungri of boy band Big Bang began pulling out of the building located at the Le Meridien Seoul late Monday, a day after it shut down operations.







Burning Sun entrance (Yonhap)