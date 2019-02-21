[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Vista Walkerhill Seoul presents the Oh My Pet package deal for guests who do not wish to leave their furry friends at home.The package deal includes a one-night-stay in the hotel’s pet-themed room. It includes a bed, pillow, table, tableware, bathrobe and towel specially designed for pets. Also, the minibar includes food and drinks for pets. The package deal is available only for pets under 15 kilograms. One pet is allowed per room, and the feed is not included.The package costs from 320,000 won to 390,000 won. Some of the profit will be donated to charity and used to help homeless pets. For more information or reservations, call Vista Walkerhill at (02) 2022-2000.Park Hyatt Seoul’s dining restaurant The Lounge is welcoming the spring season with a new set course.The four-course meal uses spring vegetables in every dish, starting with soup, followed by steamed fish, grilled beef, bibimbap and lastly dessert.The set course can be ordered from March 6 to April 19 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. It is priced at 90,000 won per person and can be paired with two glasses of wine for an additional charge of 30,000 won.For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s all-day-dining restaurant Cafe 395 will be introducing various seafood dishes in addition to the usual offerings.The additional dishes will include hot dishes such as grilled seafood, oyster gratin and red scallops with tomato sauce.Cold seafood dishes will also be offered including snow crab, scallops and giant shrimp, green mussels with tomato salsa, king crab cakes with almond jelly, abalone salad with sesame dressing, scallop ceviche and more.The buffet is priced at 94,000 won per person at lunch and 99,000 won during dinner. For reservations, call Cafe 395 at (02) 317-3062.Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul presents a bridal shower package for brides-to-be.The package deal allows guests to host three-hour bridal showers at Festa, the hotel’s entertainment complex. The deal includes a meal platter for six people to share, a bottle of sparkling wine and a whole cake. Wrist corsages for six and a flower bouquet are included too.The package costs 450,000 won for six guests. Balloon decorations are available for an additional 50,000 won. Available until Dec. 15, the package has to be reserved five days in advance.For more information or reservations, call Banyan Tree Seoul at (02) 2250-8000.Grand Ambassador Seoul Associated with Pullman’s buffet restaurant The King’s offers a promotion deal for female diners.For lunch on Monday and Tuesday, female diners can receive a 30 percent discount for buffet dining, enjoying a lunch buffet worth 80,000 won for 56,000 won.The restaurant offers more than 150 dishes in its 10 sections, including Korean, Chinese, seafood, salad, grill and dessert. With six independent rooms that can hold eight to 40 guests each, the restaurant hopes to serve as a venue for meetings and gatherings.For more information, call The King’s at (02) 2270-3121.