[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

The Little Prince Lighting Festival of Petite France is being held at the Petite France Park in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province.
Buildings and streets as well as Christmas trees have been decorated with sparkling lights. There are also events such as performances featuring marionettes and magic as well as the opportunity to experience plaster art.
The festival is being held through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Admission fees are 10,000 for children, 8,000 won for middle and high school students, and 6,000 won for children.
For more information in Korean, English, Chinese, visit www.pfcamp.com.
Cheongpyeong Snowflake Festival
The Cheongpyeong Snowflake Festival in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province, offers activities such as catching trout with bare hands, ice fishing, sledding and other hands-on activities. There is a free circus performance for visitors who have paid admission to the fishing reservoir.
Admission is 15,000 won for adults and 12,000 won for children. The festival continues through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- www.cpfestival.net -- is only in Korean.
Samcheok Jeongwol Daeboreum Festival
The Samcheok Jeongwol Daeboreum Festival is a celebration that blends gijuldarigi, Samcheok’s local game of tug-of-war designated as Gangwon Province Intangible Cultural Heritage, with other traditional customs of Jeongwol Daeboreum.
The festival aims to preserve and develop both national and regional customs and traditions as well as boost the local economy and provide an opportunity to bring the community together. It takes place at Samcheok, Gangwon Province.
The festival runs throughout the month of February.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- fullmoonfestival.or.kr -- is only in Korean.
Jeju Fire Festival
The Jeju Fire Festival is held to pray for a bountiful harvest and good health in the new year. Folk games and hands-on programs are available amid the beautiful natural environment of Jeju Island. Programs include marching with torches for good fortune and walking along Jeju Sori-gil.
The event takes place from March 7-10 and is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge. Visit buriburi.go.kr for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese,
Seogwipo Yuchae Flower International Walking Festival
The Seogwipo Yuchae (Canola) Flower International Walking Festival offers picturesque springtime views of Jeju. Visitors can walk next to the blue waters along the Seogwipo coastline and through fields of yellow canola flowers.
Admission is 10,000 won, and the festival is open to visitors of all ages. It takes place from March 19-20.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- cafe.daum.net/seogwipo-walking -- is only in Korean.