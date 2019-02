WORLD

Samsung Electronics was placed among the top two in a brand rating by French consumers, company officials said.The 2019 edition of Best Brands France showed the tech firm at No. 1 in the best product brand category and at No. 2 in best corporate brand after Amazon.For the golden age brand, chosen by consumers aged 50 and up, Samsung Electronics finished at No. 2 after Bose.China's Huawei was ranked top for the best growth brand.