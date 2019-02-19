Han Sung Motor launches 8th Dream Gream project for aspiring artists

BUSINESS

Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung poses with Dream Gream scholarship recipients at the program’s 2019 launch in Seoul on Tuesday. (Han Sung Motor)

An annual scholarship program for aspiring artists by Han Sung Motor, the largest official dealer of Mercedes-Benz, was launched for its 8th year on Tuesday, with 15 new recipients.The Dream Gream is a corporate social responsibility program initiated by the dealer in 2012. The project is dedicated to broaden the horizons of young artists, and offer them a chance to participate in the list of art shows, the company explained.Under this year’s theme, “Customize your story,” the Dream Gream scholarship recipients will start their own project by illustrating their dream on their works. Mentors, former recipients of the program, art professors and Dream Gream ambassadors will take part in the programs, helping them to grow artistically and socially, Han Sung Motor said.“We have seen over many years that through our art program, students have not only developed artistically but also developed socially by working across teams, across subcultures, and that forms and shapes their personalities,” said Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung at the program’s 2019 launch in Yeouido, Seoul.With a mission to support young artists from low-income families until they graduate high school, the Dream Gream art scholarship project offers diverse educational programs, including mentoring sessions with undergraduates studying art at university, meetups and opportunities for collaboration with famous artists, intensive summer art camps and financial support.The program kicked off in 2012 with 20 mentees and had already doubled the number of mentees by 2015.This year, the Dream Gream students are scheduled to participate in the 18th Korea International Art Fair and the Craft Trend Fair in fall and make a debut stage at the Living Design Fair.“I am always surprised at the arts pieces presented by students. The talent you have, it is a gift not something to compete (against others), and is something to share,” said Han Ji-yeon, a director from the Seoul Foundation of Arts and Culture, partner organization for Han Sung’s art scholarship program.The Dream Gream students said the program was an opportunity to further develop their artistic talents, and make their dreams come true.“All students (participating in the program) were good at drawing but I will try my best to improve my drawing skill. With the scholarship I believe I will spread my wings and fly,” said Nam Yoon-seo, one of the scholarship recipients.