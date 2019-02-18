NATIONAL

S. Korean fishing ship seized by Russian border guard: ministry By Yonhap Published : Feb 18, 2019 - 23:11

Updated : Feb 18, 2019 - 23:11



A South Korean fishing vessel with 11 people on board has been seized by Russian authorities, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.



Russia's border guard caught the 69-ton ship on charges of illegal fishing at around 5:30 a.m. (Seoul time) Sunday and informed the government of the seizure through the consulate general in Vladivostok a day later, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



A total of 11 people, including five South Korean nationals, were aboard the ship, which remains detained at the far eastern Russian port of Nakhodka, it added. The ship departed from Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province.



The diplomatic mission immediately dispatched a consular official to the port to get more information and meet with the South Korean citizens to provide necessary help. (Yonhap)







