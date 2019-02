NATIONAL

The number of abortions estimated to have been performed in South Korea stood at 49,764 in 2017, down from 69,909 in 2016 and 168,738 in 2010, possibly due to wider use of birth control, a report said Thursday.The report was based on a survey of 10,000 women aged between 15 and 44. It was the first such nationwide survey in eight years.