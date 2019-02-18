Will US-led offensive against Huawei present dilemma for Korea?

BUSINESS

With the United States continuing to warn its European allies against deploying equipment from China’s Huawei, debate is taking place over the 5G race among South Korean telco companies and how the government should respond.



The Trump administration is seeking to prevent US companies from using Chinese telecom equipment to establish fifth-generation networks and is pressuring its allied countries to do the same, saying Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. are under orders from the Chinese government.



Some US allies are mulling similar steps against Huawei equipment -- including Australia and New Zealand, which have prohibited their wireless carriers from installing Huawei gear as 5G network infrastructure. Canada is considering similar measures amid an escalating diplomatic feud with China.



The UK, on the other hand, decided on Sunday that it could use Huawei equipment and “mitigate the risks” -- a conclusion that commentators say could sway other European nations to view the use of the Chinese components as safe as long as they take “due precautions.”







