Shoo of S.E.S. gets suspended prison term for gambling

NATIONAL

Shoo, a member of once popular girl group S.E.S., received a suspended prison term Monday for habitual gambling.



The Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced Yoo Soo-young, Shoo's real name, to six months in jail, suspended for two years.



The court also ordered her to perform 80 hours of community service.







The court ruled that her acts, although they may be seen infractions by an individual, need to be held accountable given her reputation and the frequency and amount of gambling.Shoo, 37, was charged with gambling on several occasions in foreign countries, including in Macao from August 2016 to May last year. The total amount of money she gambled reached 790 million won (US$702,000).Prosecutors did not press charges regarding fraud accusations brought against Shoo by two people who had gambled with. They had accused her of not paying back some 600 million won they lent to the former singer at a local casino.The female trio S.E.S. ruled the K-pop scene from the team's debut in 1997 to its disbandment in 2002. In 2010, she married a basketball star and has three children. (Yonhap)