[K-talk] After 7 years, B.A.P disbands

ENTERTAINMENT

(TS Entertainment)

K-pop boy band B.A.P has disbanded, with all six of the original bandmates leaving its agency.TS Entertainment released an official announcement Monday saying that the agency’s exclusive contracts with Himchan, Daehyun, Youngjae and Jongup have expired.“The B.A.P members’ exclusive contracts with TS Entertainment have ended, and we came to an agreement to go separate ways,” the announcement read.The boy band debuted in 2012 with the single “Warrior.” With hit tracks “1004” and “One Shot,” the band gained popularity, eventually becoming a K-pop sensation.However, the band went on a one-year hiatus in 2014 due to legal conflicts with the agency. The disbandment had been hinted at, as the bandmates individually shared with fans that contract renewals were not likely at their last solo concert in July.Two of the original members -- Bang Yong-guk and Zelo -- left the agency in August and December, respectively. Himchan had been mired in controversy, as he has been investigated on sexual harassment charges.(silverstar@heraldcorp.com)