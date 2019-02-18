LSIS named leading global IPR innovator

The company made the list for the eighth straight year. LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics also made the list.
|(LSIS)
LSIS was one of the three energy companies along with Exxon Mobil of US and Total of France included in the list of the world’s leading innovators as measured by a series of proprietary patent-related metrics.
LSIS has secured a number of standard patents in electricity and automation as well as in the fields of smart energy.
For the last five years, the company has secured a total of 2,336 patents here and 3,109 abroad by making research and development investments in energy efficiency solutions based on ICT technologies and others, the company said.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)