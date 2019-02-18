LSIS named leading global IPR innovator

BUSINESS

(LSIS)

LS Industrial Systems, a South Korean power and energy solution provider, was named one of the world’s 100 most innovative companies regarding intellectual property rights by Clarivate Analytics, a consulting group formerly owned by Thomson Reuters.The company made the list for the eighth straight year. LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics also made the list.LSIS was one of the three energy companies along with Exxon Mobil of US and Total of France included in the list of the world’s leading innovators as measured by a series of proprietary patent-related metrics.LSIS has secured a number of standard patents in electricity and automation as well as in the fields of smart energy.For the last five years, the company has secured a total of 2,336 patents here and 3,109 abroad by making research and development investments in energy efficiency solutions based on ICT technologies and others, the company said.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)