Elementary school student found unconscious in hotel’s pool

NATIONAL

An elementary school student was found unconscious in a swimming pool at a hotel in Busan, local media reported Monday.According to Busan Haeundae police, the 13-year-old student surnamed Lee was spotted at the children’s pool at around 5:17 p.m. Sunday with his left arm stuck between the rungs of a pool ladder. The pool is about 60 centimeters deep.Lee was rushed to a nearby hospital after receiving CPR at the pool but remains unconscious.Lee reportedly began swimming lessons at the pool six months ago. The accident took place while he was at the pool for a lesson.Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)