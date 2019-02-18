SK Telecom to introduce media upscaling solution at MWC

BUSINESS

SK Telecom Co. said Monday it will unveil its media upscaling solution, based on its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, in Barcelona next week.



South Korea's top mobile carrier said it will show off Supernova, which improves quality of image and sound source based on the AI's deep learning algorithms, at the upcoming MWC 2019.







(Yonhap)

The MWC is the world's largest mobile show and will run from Feb. 25-28 in the Mediterranean city.Supernova can analyze images from camera, media files and industrial equipment to enhance their quality, and can be applied in various areas, including smart factory, content platform, security service and e-commerce, SKT said.The company will also present a sample of a semiconductor fabrication room based on its 5G technology and Supernova to show how it can save time and raise accuracy of manufacturing procedures.SKT used the media upscaling technology in inspection images of wafers at SK hynix's memory chip plant in a test program in October, saying it improved the factory's quality assessment process.SK Broadband, its Internet subsidiary, has also used the technology in the Internet Protocol television (IPTV) since July to improve quality of videos sent by broadcasting companies, it noted."AI-based media upscaling technology can be used in various industries on both B2B and B2C platforms," Jeon Jin-soo, director of SKT's Media Technology R&D Center, said in a release. "SKT will develop various services with Super Nova to embrace the era of 5G." (Yonhap)