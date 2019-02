NATIONAL

A total of 2.9 million tourists used Airbnb, a global house-sharing platform, here last year, up 56 percent from a year earlier, the company said.Seven out of 10 Airbnb users, or some 2.02 million, were locals, with 156,200 Chinese tourists to South Korea staying at Airbnb accommodations, accounting for 17 percent of all foreign tourists using the house-sharing platform, it added.Airbnb hosts earned an average of 4.94 million won ($4,400) last year, according to the company.