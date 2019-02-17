[Newsmaker] Seoul police widen drug crackdown at clubs amid Burning Sun scandal

The crackdown comes amid heightened public anger over unlawful assault at the club Burning Sun, owned by K-pop star Seungri, which has sparked suspicions of sexual violence against female customers after drugging them with GHB, known as a date rape drug, on top of a short sex video that was allegedly filmed at the club.
“In addition to Burning Sun we have widened the scope of the drug investigation to clubs in the Gangnam area,” said an official of the regional investigation unit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
“It is inevitable to broaden the investigation as club promoters that receive a commission for attracting customers work with a number of clubs at the same time.”
|An employee of the club Burning Sun known as Anna, who has been accused of selling and distributing drugs, reports to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug investigation unit in northern Seoul, Saturday morning. (Yonhap)
Following reports that suspect a Chinese promoter for Burning Sun known as Anna of having sold drugs to VIP customers, police questioned the suspect for about 14 hours over the weekend.
The suspect denied allegations of drug use and distribution, according to police.
Anna is one of two women who had sued Kim Sang-kyo, 28, for unwanted physical advances last year.
Claiming innocence, Kim brought the Burning Sun scandal to the spotlight in late November and argued he was attacked by security guards while trying to help a female customer who was forcefully being taken away by a club employee.
Alleging collusion between police and Burning Sun, Kim added he was assaulted by police officers who arrived at the scene after he called for help.
The club at the heart of the controversy is owned by a group of people that includes Seungri of boy band Big Bang, who has appeared on multiple TV shows to speak about his many successful business ventures
Seungri’s handling of the incident has added fuel to the fire, as he distanced himself from the alleged misconduct at Burning Sun on grounds he “did not directly manage operations at the club” while promoting his Asia tour on social media.
Stepping up the investigation, police raided the club office and arrested a club employee for drug use last week with an aim to uncover the distribution channel.
Hair and urine samples of club head Lee Moon-ho and the individual in charge of club sales, surnamed Han, have been sent to the National Forensic Service for drug tests.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)