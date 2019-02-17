[Herald Interview] ‘Population is not about numbers. Fertility is about women’: UNFPA chief

(From Left) Kim Sae-ryo (Chief ad interim, UNFPA Seoul Office and Regional Partnerships Advisor), Dr. Yong-Hak Kim (President, Yonsei University), Dr. Natalia Kanem (UNFPA Executive Director), Kang Jung-Sik (Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Lee Kang-Ho (Director-General, Bureau of Population and Child policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare), Arthur Erken (Director, Communications and Strategic Partnerships, UNFPA) (UNFPA)